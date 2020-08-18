Look back: City, The Citizen clash over baseball publication

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 18, 1995

AUBURN — The city and The Citizen may be headed for a legal showdown over the newspaper's sale of a special publication on the sidewalk outside Falcon Park.

Sellers of the 28-page glossy publication, "A Season to Remember," were told by Auburn police last evening that they must stop selling the product or be arrested.

The city says the paper is in violation of municipal code because it did not obtain a vendor's license to sell the product. The paper claims it doesn't need the license because the code unconstitutionally infringes on the First Amendment right to freedom of the press.

What the paper is selling isn't a newspaper, Mayor Guy Cosentino said, but is commercial speech and is required to be licensed, the same as sellers of hot dogs or other products.

Citizen Publisher Jack Palmer said the publication is a special supplement to the newspaper, and, as such, is legally entitled to be sold without a vendor's license, under the First Amendment.

Hawkers selling copies of the Citizen-produced publication, a visual documentary of the Auburn Astros and the news Falcon Park's first season, were told by Auburn police to cease or be arrested. The sellers stopped briefly to consult by phone with Palmer, and then resumed. Police returned just as the sellers were ceasing sales for the day.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

