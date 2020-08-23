Look back: Claims of conflict of interest over Genoa farm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 23, 1995

GENOA — A town official here says the conflicting issues of elected officers has made it difficult to do his job and could put people in danger.

The owner of a migrant labor camp in Genoa — who also happens to be on the town board — and the county Health Department are in violation of the state building code, according to the town code enforcement officer, Carl Staley.

In a letter to Cayuga County Public Health Director Bill Catto dated July 26, Staley asks why a permit to operate a migrant camp was issued to Turek Farms in Genoa when a new housing unit at the camp did not have a certificate of occupancy.

Turek Farms employs approximately 100 seasonal workers annually to harvest the farm's sweet corn crop.

In his letter, Staley also asked, "Why is the Health Department putting a (mobile home) Medical Clinic on Turek Farms property without checking on whether a permit is required and has been issued?"

Staley also asked why the Health Department's clinic does not meet Uniform Building Code regulations "such as handicap access, etc."

Catto said he believes the mobile home clinic is legal.