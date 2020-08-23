Look back: Claims of conflict of interest over Genoa farm

Aug. 23, 1995
GENOA — A town official here says the conflicting issues of elected officers has made it difficult to do his job and could put people in danger.
The owner of a migrant labor camp in Genoa — who also happens to be on the town board — and the county Health Department are in violation of the state building code, according to the town code enforcement officer, Carl Staley.
In a letter to Cayuga County Public Health Director Bill Catto dated July 26, Staley asks why a permit to operate a migrant camp was issued to Turek Farms in Genoa when a new housing unit at the camp did not have a certificate of occupancy.
Turek Farms employs approximately 100 seasonal workers annually to harvest the farm's sweet corn crop.
In his letter, Staley also asked, "Why is the Health Department putting a (mobile home) Medical Clinic on Turek Farms property without checking on whether a permit is required and has been issued?"
Staley also asked why the Health Department's clinic does not meet Uniform Building Code regulations "such as handicap access, etc."
Catto said he believes the mobile home clinic is legal.
David Turek, owner of the farms, said he feels all the problems have been corrected and he is waiting for Staley to issue a certificate of occupancy — although the building is already in use.
Staley said the case is also teeming with potential conflicts of interest. He wrote Catto that "Turek Farms' secretary Pat Bergman is also the town clerk and the code enforcement administrator for the town of Genoa, which leads to a possible conflict for her, since her daytime employer is the project's landowner and also a member of the town council."
— Compiled by David Wilcox
