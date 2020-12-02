 Skip to main content
Look back: Class at Cayuga Home in the works
LOOK BACK

Look back: Class at Cayuga Home in the works

Dec. 2, 1915

FOR SPECIAL CLASS

For Over-Age and Deficient Pupils at Cayuga Home.

STEPS TAKEN BY MANAGERS

And School Board Will Be Asked to Assist--Affiliate With City Parent-Teachers.

Steps toward securing the establishment of a special class for overage and otherwise deficient pupils in the Cayuga Home were taken yesterday afternoon at the regular monthly meeting of the Board of Managers. The matter was left with a committee headed by Mrs. M.D. Greene. At the next meeting of the Board of Education, the Special Committee will present recommendations for the establishment of such a class at the asylum, under the supervision of a trained instructor hired by the Board of Education.

At yesterday's session, Superintendent of Schools Henry D. Hervey spoke on the question of special classes for those youngsters requiring an unusual system of instruction. He pointed out that the proposed class will be similar in nature to the present over-age class at Fulton Street School where pupils unable to continue in their own classes are sent from all over the city. What attitude will be taken by the School Board on the matter is yet a matter of speculation.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

