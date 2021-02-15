Look back: Coldest night of season so far on Owasco Lake

Feb. 15, 1916

LAST NIGHT COLDEST YET — SIX BELOW ZERO

One Very Cold Point Below the Mark of the Night Before — And Still No Ice Harvest on Owasco Lake.

Cold weather records for the season were smashed again last night when the mercury in the official bulb of the thermometer at the upper pumping station at the lake sunk away down to six below the zero mark, beating the previous low degree mark of the night before by one very cold point. Neither long explanation nor extended comment is needed in making it clear that last evening had all other nights of the Winter frozen stiff in the way of cold weather. Most everyone in town knew it without consulting a registering instrument.

Skating on Sandbars.

Owasco Lake has thus far refused to produce ice enough to warrant any cutting and it will require several more snappy days to accomplish it. There is ice for skating over the sandbars, but over the deeper water the ice is not more than two inches thick and would not hold a man's weight yesterday afternoon.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

