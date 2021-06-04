Look back: Council asks Cayuga County to monitor radiation

June 4, 1996

AUBURN — Concerned about potential health risks, the Environmental Management Council is asking the county to help set up a program monitoring radiation.

"We'd like the Legislature to support our efforts to establish a monitoring program," said EMC Chair Richard Fox. With three nuclear power plants in Oswego and the RG&E Ginna plant in neighboring Wayne County, Fox said, it is time to get a handle on what kind of radiation levels exist in the county.

"The problem is we just don't know what we have," he said. Fox said there is no way to tell if there are legitimate health concerns, such as increased breast cancer rates, without some sort of ongoing monitoring program.

"We aren't asking for any financial commitment, just the county's support," he said. "At this point we don't know if there is a problem. We need to make sure we are not crying wolf."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

