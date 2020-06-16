Look back: Counting truck traffic in Owasco

June 16, 2005
OWASCO - Anthony Gero sits in a leather armchair, an umbrella in one hand and a pen in the other as he watches the traffic whiz by on Route 38A. As a large container truck rumbles by, Gero makes several marks in the red binder sitting next to him. This is his routine for two hours.
Gero was one of several Owasco residents who volunteered to sit in the abandoned lot across the street from the Green Shutters restaurant to count trucks for 24 hours starting Wednesday morning. The residents are hoping to gather information that would convince state officials to limit truck traffic.
"This road was not designed for tractor trailers," Gero said. "This is for light vehicles, but you can see and hear those trucks all the time."
The truck traffic that speeds through neighborhoods in Owasco and Auburn has had residents up in arms for years.
Trucks like those heading to the Seneca Meadows landfill in Seneca Falls use the shortcut to save on time, gas and the amount of money they would have to spend on tolls by going across the state Thruway.
Some local residents have had enough.
Barbara Clary, a member of the Owasco Town Board, organized the truck count. Clary thinks the traffic has increased significantly in recent years and says that garbage trucks are stinking up the town.
The tractor trailers headed toward the landfill do not transport the trash of local residents.
In fact, some come from as far away as Vermont and Connecticut.
Route 38A is a state road and managed by New York's Department of Transportation.
In the past, state officials have told the villages and towns located along the road that there was little they could do because, by law, trucks are permitted to use state roads.
In February 2003, Owasco's town board passed a resolution requesting legislation to keep non-local trucks on interstate highways, a request made after a town study determined that 88 percent of the 684 trucks that travel along Route 38A go faster than the speed limit.
Within 30 minutes Wednesday, Gero counted 14 garbage trucks and more than a dozen tractor trailers pass by.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
