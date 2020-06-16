Look back: Counting truck traffic in Owasco

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 16, 2005

OWASCO - Anthony Gero sits in a leather armchair, an umbrella in one hand and a pen in the other as he watches the traffic whiz by on Route 38A. As a large container truck rumbles by, Gero makes several marks in the red binder sitting next to him. This is his routine for two hours.

Gero was one of several Owasco residents who volunteered to sit in the abandoned lot across the street from the Green Shutters restaurant to count trucks for 24 hours starting Wednesday morning. The residents are hoping to gather information that would convince state officials to limit truck traffic.

"This road was not designed for tractor trailers," Gero said. "This is for light vehicles, but you can see and hear those trucks all the time."

The truck traffic that speeds through neighborhoods in Owasco and Auburn has had residents up in arms for years.

Trucks like those heading to the Seneca Meadows landfill in Seneca Falls use the shortcut to save on time, gas and the amount of money they would have to spend on tolls by going across the state Thruway.

Some local residents have had enough.