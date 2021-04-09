Look back: County fair could move from Moravia to Auburn

April 10, 1916

THAT MORAVIA FAIR

There are still strong possibilities that the Cayuga County Fair may be moved from Moravia to Auburn, despite the reports from Moravia some weeks ago that the association there had received a new lease of life and would soon be established on a strong financial basis through the sale of stock.

While it is understood that some stock has been sold, the Retail Merchants' Association has received information which the Fair Committee considers quite authentic, to the effect that the sale of stock in the association has not been as successful as reported and that officials of the association are not at all sure but that the best policy would be to let the fair come to Auburn if the promoters here are willing to meet requirements to get the franchise.