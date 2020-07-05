Look back: Crowd turns out for chicken at Owasco Field Days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 5, 1995

OWASCO — The annual Owasco Fire Department Field Days has a band, sure.

And some rides. And a couple games of chance. And the requisite big parade, featuring the shiny trucks of most of the county's fire departments.

But what the crowd lines up for is the famous chicken.

"It's kind of well-known — everybody in Auburn comes to Owasco for the Fourth of July," said Mark Evans, who with his brother, Mike, and a crew of about a dozen, was finishing the daunting job of turning and basting 3,800 halves of barbecued chickens.

"We start the fires about 5 a.m., Mike Evans said, "and start cooking about an hour later."

There's no real expertise needed, just a willingness "to watch the chicken and withstand the heat," he said.

The famous chicken dinners, which sell for $5 each, are the department's biggest fundraiser of the year. Multiply that by 3,800, and you get a pretty decent day's work.

Typically warm Independence Day weather brought out a crowd of perhaps 5,000 to enjoy the 31st edition of the Field Days.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

