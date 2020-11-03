Look back: Democrat Koon elected mayor of Auburn

Nov. 3, 1915

KOON ELECTED MAYOR; ELDREDGE COUNTY TREASURER; WHITMAN BACK TO ASSEMBLY; SUFFRAGE IS DEFEATED

Mark I. Koon, Democrat, was yesterday elected mayor of the city of Auburn by a plurality of 123 over Mayor Charles W. Brister, Republican, who was also named by the Progressives. Former Mayor Thomas H. O'Neill was regularly designated by vote of the primaries as the nominee of the Independence League but after the nominations decided to make no effort to secure his election. His was the only name in the column of the Independence League on the machine and, despite his announcement that he would make no effort in the election, he received 103 votes in the city. Leroy Carl, the Prohibition candidate for mayor, received 38 votes.

KOON WAS SERENADED AND JOINED IN PARADE

Friends of Successful Mayoralty Candidate Procured a Band, Visited His Home, and Insisted on Speech.

Was there a celebration last night? Of course. What kind of an election would it be if nobody celebrated? Most of the celebrating last night was done by men who were pleased at the outcome of the Mayoralty election, friends and supporters of Mark I. Koon, the Democratic nominee, and the ever present small boys, who with Hallowe'en coming so close to election time and with plenty of effervescing spirits left, as well as numerous horns, were ready to join in any kind of a celebration.

