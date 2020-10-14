Look back: Democratic candidate for Auburn mayor outlines platform

Oct. 14, 1915

SAFETY FIRST; WATCH YOUR STEP HIS MOTTO

Mark I. Koon, Democratic Nominee for Mayor, Sets Forth His Intentions and Need of Certain Municipal Reforms.

Mark I. Koon, candidate for mayor on the Democratic ticket, announced today that his campaign is progressing very satisfactorily and declared that the interest in the local campaign, while not very demonstrative thus far, is nevertheless keen and that he has been receiving assurances of support from many unexpected directions. In the course of an interview he said:

"I will take for my motto—Safety First, Watch Your Step—in municipal affairs. In the recent past we have either traveled too fast or we have stood still, with the result that there is much genuine dissatisfaction with our municipal affairs."

Devoted to the City.

"I wage my campaign as a thorough Auburnian, devoted to the city from my lifelong connection with it. I was born in Cayuga County and have lived in Auburn 17 years. Were I to be successful in my campaign, I should be proud to serve to the best of my ability the community in which I have lived and in which I hope to spend all of my days."