Look back: Demolition of H.R. Wait Building begins

May 24, 1996

AUBURN — Demolition workers on Thursday knocked down about one-third of what remains of the H.R. Wait Building on Genesee Street.

They are expected to take down the rest of the building today — including its facade — and continue work tomorrow if necessary until the job is done. That means Genesee Street is likely to remain closed.

In the meantime, lawmakers are grappling with how the building reached the point of collapse, and one lawmaker is demanding answers.

Councilor Ann Bunker has asked for a report "in excruciating detail" on all the work done at the Wait building by any city worker or organization or any other agency the city has worked with since Oct. 28, 1993, the night it was severely damaged by an arson fire.

Bunker said she wants the report in two weeks. "I want everybody to sign off on it," she said.

"I was erroneously under the impression that when we paid all that money to secure the building so we could decide what to do with it, that it would last for a while," she said.

Following the fire two years ago that destroyed sections of the building, workers cleared the site and secured the building.