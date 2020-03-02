Look back: Diner scene in Weedsport
Look back: Diner scene in Weedsport

On this day in history: March 2, 1995

Waitress Pat Mettler chats with Whitey, as he is known to locals, over a hot cup of coffee at St. John's Restaurant in Weedsport.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

