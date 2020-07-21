Look back: Dollar Days in downtown Auburn
LOOK BACK

Look back: Dollar Days in downtown Auburn

{{featured_button_text}}
Look back
The Citizen file

July 21, 1995

For these ladies, it was all business when looking for the best bargain in front of Nolan's Shoes at the annual Sidewalk Dollar Days in Auburn. The sales took place Thursday through Saturday, with food and entertainment.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid-19 survivors grapple with lingering effects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News