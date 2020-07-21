Look back: Dollar Days in downtown Auburn

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
July 21, 1995
For these ladies, it was all business when looking for the best bargain in front of Nolan's Shoes at the annual Sidewalk Dollar Days in Auburn. The sales took place Thursday through Saturday, with food and entertainment.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!