Look back: Doubledays split a doubleheader

Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

July 28, 2005

AUBURN - Their was no lack of offense Wednesday night at Falcon Park. The Auburn Doubledays cranked out 16 runs off 20 hits in a doubleheader, but poor pitching prevented the Doubledays from taking both games. Auburn split the doubleheader against the Hudson Valley Renegades, losing Game 1, 10-7 and winning Game 2, 9-5 in seven innings.