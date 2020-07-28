Look back: Doubledays split a doubleheader
Look back: Doubledays split a doubleheader

Auburn's Brian Pettway follows through on a home run swing as Hudson Valley's catcher Matt Spring and umpire Brad Myers looks on. The blast put the Doubledays up 7-4, but they eventually fell 10-7 in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

 The Citizen file

July 28, 2005

AUBURN - Their was no lack of offense Wednesday night at Falcon Park. The Auburn Doubledays cranked out 16 runs off 20 hits in a doubleheader, but poor pitching prevented the Doubledays from taking both games. Auburn split the doubleheader against the Hudson Valley Renegades, losing Game 1, 10-7 and winning Game 2, 9-5 in seven innings.

"We're scoring a lot of runs," Doubledays' pitching coach Tom Signore said. "Our pitchers just aren't making hitters respect the inner half of the plate. We pitched pretty well for the first 25 games, but it's getting grayer by the day."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

