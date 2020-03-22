Look back: Dress Up Day at Emily Howland Elementary

On this day in history: March 22, 1995

SHERWOOD — Even though students at Emily Howland Elementary School were supposed to be dressed up and on their best behavior Tuesday, there were some notable lapses.

There was the boy in the clip-on tie who batted his tie at several friends in the cafeteria before clipping it back in place, and there were the usual small-child table manner infractions — the mouths that didn't quite get all the way closed while chewing, the napkins that weren't faithfully used, the missing thank yous.

But centerpieces were on the table, some of which were made by the students, and so were tablecloths and napkins in napkin rings, in honor of Dress Up Day, a part of Wellness Week in the school district.

On Monday students attended an assembly called "A Show of Love," during which they were invited to take part in skits that showed them how to be considerate of others. And that tied in with Tuesday's theme of mutual respect and dignity.

First graders Samantha Jones, Nicole Reid and Zella DeForest Tuesday said they thought the assembly was a good idea. And they say they learned from it, faithfully.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

