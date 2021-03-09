Look back: Drunk told to foot it out of Auburn

March 9, 1916

He Started to Walk.

One plain drunk, who claimed to be a horseshoer by trade and Rochester as his home, was arraigned before Recorder Kenyon this morning. He stated that he had no money but was willing to foot it back to the Flower City, if he was given the chance. The recorder after considering the matter allowed him to go on condition that he shake the dust of Auburn from his feet within one half hour, informing him that if he were brought back and arraigned tomorrow morning, he would be sent to the Onondaga County Penitentiary for six months without even the alternative of a fine. When released the prisoner lost no time in heading northward, following the tracks of the Auburn & Northern Electric road, in the direction of Port Byron.