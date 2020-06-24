Look back: Dry spell seizes Cayuga County
Farmer Bill Wright, of Niles, says the dry spell is taking a toll, with the possibility of cutting hay and corn yields by 50%.

 The Citizen file

June 25, 1995

(No paper June 24, 1995)

CAYUGA COUNTY — It's dry. Really dry.

If it's raining when you read this, it's still going to be dry, unless it rains really hard, for more than a day.

State officials are already likening this uncharacteristic dry spell with the droughts of 1988, 1981 and 1955.

What makes it serious, they say, is that it follows a dry winter and is happening so early in the year. And it's possible the drought could worsen.

According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, it has not been drier for a longer period in New York state since 1981.

While counties in the eastern part of the state have been hardest hit so far, the drought is making itself felt here as well.

Steve McLaughlin, a hydrologist with the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, said that even though the chances of a passing thunderstorm would increase throughout the weekend, a passing rain shower will not snap the drought.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

