Look back: Early heat wave hits Cayuga County

May 21, 1996

CAYUGA COUNTY — Auburn businessman Tony Moran made a big capital purchase a little earlier than planned this year.

Moran bought a 10,500-Btu air conditioner first thing Monday morning. He planned to install it in the last uncooled office of his four-office building on Genesee Street.

"I was going to buy it anyway, but the hot weather forced me to install it today," Moran said as he removed the big A/C box from the trunk of his car.

Moran wasn't alone in looking to escape the quick heat wave that began Saturday afternoon. By Sunday, temperatures reached into the low 90s, 20 degrees above normal, and Monday was just a few degrees cooler. Appliance stores reported brisk demand for air conditioners, and ice cream stands suddenly found the cold and dismal early spring forgotten.

"It all depends on the weather," said Bill Reese, owner of Reese's Dairy Bar on Routes 5 and 20 in Aurelius. "When the weather breaks, they all come out."

So far this spring, Reese said, business has been lighter than usual.

Mattie Street Dairy owner Charlie Arnold said the crowds also came out for frozen refreshment when the heat hits the area.

"It's better than it was before, when it was cold," Arnold said. "In warm weather we sell it. In cold weather we don't."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

