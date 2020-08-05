Look back: Events highlight Auburn area's appeal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 5, 1995

AUBURN — With suitcases they arrive, the street rodders and visitors to Empire Farm Days, to stay overnight in our motels and dine in our restaurants.

The street rodders alone probably spent more than $100,000 here two weeks ago; Farm Days customers, here for the annual agricultural extravaganza running Tuesday through Thursday in Seneca Falls, are also expected to take up many of the motel rooms in town and can be expected to contribute significantly to the area's economy.

The high visibility of the events has given new impetus to the formation of an independent Cayuga County tourism office.

Though events like the street rod convention, which attracted 30,000 visitors to a wide area around Syracuse, are few and far between, the comments many of the street rodders made to their hosts can be very telling, indeed.

"I'd say we should promote the area more," said Carol Stewart, guest services manage rat the Auburn Days Inn. "A lot of people don't know how beautiful it is.

"A lot of them said they plan to come back just to tour the area."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

