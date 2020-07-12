Look back: Exhibitors enjoy Cayuga County Fair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 12, 1995

WEEDSPORT — For many of the attractions at the Cayuga County Fair, the midway at Weedsport is just another stop along the carnival highway, another place among dozens where the aromas of fried dough and sausage mingle with the clanging of bells and lowing of cattle.

For the local exhibitors in the crafts tent, though, the fair is a chance to mingle with the home folks, meet new friends and customers, and prepare for the busy late summer and fall show season.

Some crafters were already set up just minutes after the fair's official opening at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

"This is the first show for the season," said P.J. Hetzer, of Hannibal, who runs P.J.'s Pretties, handmade dolls and ornaments, or "fabric and floral creations," as Hetzer's card says. "We want to start out with a bang."

Hetzer, whose business is based in her home, has been a professional crafter 11 years. She started with her own version of Cabbage Patch dolls and hasn't quit since.

"Doing shows is like a fever," she said. "Once you do one show, you've got to go out and meet more people.

"No matter what happens, you've got to go to the next one — because the next one's got to be better."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0