Look back: Family jam in Conquest

The Citizen file

July 6, 1995

Louie Hess plays the guitar as members of his family join in with a song during a recent family gathering along Route 38 in Conquest. From left are Mary Myhill, Louie Hess, Jonas Myhill, Leo Hess, Catrina Hess, Tara Linendoll and Chrissy Linendoll.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

