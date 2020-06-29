Look back: Fans cheer Astros at new Falcon Park
LOOK BACK

Look back: Fans cheer Astros at new Falcon Park

Look back
The Citizen file

June 29, 2020

John Tomandl and Nancy Aldrich cheer for the Astros as the hometown team takes the lead during the first game of a double-header against the Vermont Expos at the new Falcon Park.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

