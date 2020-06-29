Look back: Fans cheer Astros at new Falcon Park

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
June 29, 2020
John Tomandl and Nancy Aldrich cheer for the Astros as the hometown team takes the lead during the first game of a double-header against the Vermont Expos at the new Falcon Park.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!