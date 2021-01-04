Look back: First Auburn council meeting of 1916 ends fast

Jan. 4, 1916

BURKHART INTENDS TO KEEP COUNCIL PROMPT

Starts First Session of New Body Just Two Minutes After Tick of 8—Not Much for the Aldermen to Do.

Only a small amount of routine business came before the newly organized Common Council at its first get-down-to-business meeting last evening and the five new members had just about time enough to get their chairs warm when it was all over.

President A.P. Burkhart had renewed previous New Year resolutiosn for in two minutes after the clock in the tower struck 8 he had rapped the new body to order and it had settled down for the 1916 grind. City Clerk Joseph S. Hanlon was in fine voice and in 15 minutes after the gavel had fallen Alderman Swart had moved to adjourn.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0