 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Look back: First Auburn council meeting of 1916 ends fast
LOOK BACK

Look back: First Auburn council meeting of 1916 ends fast

{{featured_button_text}}
Look back

Mayor Koon, the Members of the Common Council and Mayor Koon's Appointees. Photographed by Kraemer Following the Change of Officials at Noon on Monday. 

 The Citizen file

Jan. 4, 1916

BURKHART INTENDS TO KEEP COUNCIL PROMPT

Starts First Session of New Body Just Two Minutes After Tick of 8—Not Much for the Aldermen to Do.

Only a small amount of routine business came before the newly organized Common Council at its first get-down-to-business meeting last evening and the five new members had just about time enough to get their chairs warm when it was all over.

President A.P. Burkhart had renewed previous New Year resolutiosn for in two minutes after the clock in the tower struck 8 he had rapped the new body to order and it had settled down for the 1916 grind. City Clerk Joseph S. Hanlon was in fine voice and in 15 minutes after the gavel had fallen Alderman Swart had moved to adjourn. 

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Surgeon general: I have no reason to doubt Covid-19's death toll

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News