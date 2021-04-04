Look back: First car from Poplar Ridge a sign of spring

April 4, 1916
THE FIRST AUTO' THROUGH FROM POPLAR RIDGE
Since January Is Another Sign of Spring but Hoxsie Had Hard Trip—Country Roads Are Still Very Bad.
Another gladsome sign of Spring came yesterday to the people living along the Poplar Ridge state road, when the first automobile since January made its way from Poplar Ridge to Auburn and return. The first automobilist to brave the snow banks was Floyd Hoxsie, who operates a freight machine between this city and King Ferry, and while the trip did not savor of any of the pleasures of automobiling, Mr. Hoxsie stated upon his arrival in town that he expected to continue and to make regular trips to and from Poplar Ridge unless another big snow storm should prevent and that he would start operating clear to King Ferry just as soon as the road South of Poplar Ridge becomes passable.
The machine operated by Mr. Hoxsie is one of the high wheeled ones manufactured by the International Harvester Company and because of its height from the road, he said that he was able to negotiate the trip without great difficulty, but he advised the drivers of touring cars to wait awhile before venturing over the road.
— Compiled by David Wilcox