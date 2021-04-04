Look back: First car from Poplar Ridge a sign of spring

April 4, 1916

THE FIRST AUTO' THROUGH FROM POPLAR RIDGE

Another gladsome sign of Spring came yesterday to the people living along the Poplar Ridge state road, when the first automobile since January made its way from Poplar Ridge to Auburn and return. The first automobilist to brave the snow banks was Floyd Hoxsie, who operates a freight machine between this city and King Ferry, and while the trip did not savor of any of the pleasures of automobiling, Mr. Hoxsie stated upon his arrival in town that he expected to continue and to make regular trips to and from Poplar Ridge unless another big snow storm should prevent and that he would start operating clear to King Ferry just as soon as the road South of Poplar Ridge becomes passable.