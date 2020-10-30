Look back: First meeting of the Cayuga County Sportsmen's Association

Oct. 30, 1915

SPORTSMEN ARE DIVIDED ON CONSERVATION

And as a Body Take No Action on Proposed Amendment — Not Many Out at Meeting of Amalgamated Clubs.

Auburn sportsmen are evidently not worrying much about that article in the new constitution providing for a nine headed Conservation Commission. They have little interest in the matter or have fully made up their minds how they are going to vote on it, judging from the small number that appeared last evening for the first meeting of the Cayuga County Sportsmen's Association, the name of the new organization which combines the Cayuga County Fish and Game Club and the Owasco Lake Anglers' Association.

For the first meeting of the new organization the attendance was noticeably light. There were 15 present, most of them fishermen, and three reporters. Early in the meeting, however, the 15 members present was increased to 18. This was quickly accomplished when someone moved that a representative of each of the local newspapers and the Syracuse morning paper be made members with dues remitted. This, as is patent, let the reporters in without money and without price and made them members for "nuthin'," as it were.

While the number of sportsmen present was small, many plans for the future were discussed and tentative arrangements were made for the entertainment of the delegates to the State Forest, Fish and Game League Conventions to be held in Auburn in December.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

