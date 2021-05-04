Look back: Fishermen try to hook grand prize on Lake Ontario

May 4, 2006

In one form or another, fishermen have been anxiously anticipating the Lake Ontario Counties Spring Trout and Salmon Derby since 1976 as the official launch of the summer fishing season.

The spring derby usually averages around 4,500 people, Dave Chilson, president of Empire State Lake Ontario Promotions, said.

“We get people coming from 30 to 35 different states. Every year it just gets better and we get more and more people. It is the kick-off of fishing for the area.”

To accommodate as many anglers as possible the dates for the derby, which used to start in April, have moved deeper into spring, kicking off Friday and going through May 14.

“The weather affects a lot of things. If the water is cooler the fishing isn't as good. So we moved it back to May and the fishing should be peaking right around those dates,” Chilson said.

Chilson said much of the turnout is generated by the unique ecology of Lake Ontario that makes for a distinctive fishing experience.