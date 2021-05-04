Look back: Fishermen try to hook grand prize on Lake Ontario

May 4, 2006
In one form or another, fishermen have been anxiously anticipating the Lake Ontario Counties Spring Trout and Salmon Derby since 1976 as the official launch of the summer fishing season.
The spring derby usually averages around 4,500 people, Dave Chilson, president of Empire State Lake Ontario Promotions, said.
“We get people coming from 30 to 35 different states. Every year it just gets better and we get more and more people. It is the kick-off of fishing for the area.”
To accommodate as many anglers as possible the dates for the derby, which used to start in April, have moved deeper into spring, kicking off Friday and going through May 14.
“The weather affects a lot of things. If the water is cooler the fishing isn't as good. So we moved it back to May and the fishing should be peaking right around those dates,” Chilson said.
Chilson said much of the turnout is generated by the unique ecology of Lake Ontario that makes for a distinctive fishing experience.
“To get the same quality of fishing you'd have to go to Alaska,” he said. “On Lake Ontario, people are pulling out 40-pound salmon. For fishermen who can't make the trip to Alaska, this is a lot closer and more accessible.”
Also, a big draw is the money up for grabs. A total of $30,000 in five divisions, is available and $10,000 goes to the person who catches the biggest overall fish.
— Compiled by David Wilcox