Look back: Former Auburn mayor talks morality, government

Dec. 6, 1915

THE BESETTING SIN OF THE CITY IS GRAFT

Declares Former Mayor Aiken Who, as Dinner Guest of Seminary Students, Discusses Morality and Government.

Hon. E.C. Aiken, formerly mayor of Auburn and at present assistant attorney general of New York State, addressed the seminary students in the Silliman Clubhouse Friday evening on Morality and City Government. Mr. Aiken together with Profs. Robert Hastings Nichols and Herbert Alden Youtz, was a guest at dinner. At the close of the evening meal Professor Nichols pleasingly introduced the speaker of the evening. Mr. Aiken said:

"Opinions make up a large part of life. For the past week I have been listening to opinions on railroad rates and the relative value of high and low rates. On this question of morality you may take my opinions for what they are worth to you.

"Morality varies in the world. Cicero in his Oration against Catiline set forth that morals change with the times. Kipling gives us the same idea. In China the Fourth Commandment is exalted. Probably cannibals regarded it as not immoral to eat the bodies of the men they had slain."

