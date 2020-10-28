Look back: Former Cayuga County sheriff Keeler passes away

Oct. 27, 1915

FORMER SHERIFF WILLIAM E. KEELER IS DEAD

His More Than 73 Years of Life Had Been Spent in the County Where He Was Born. Final Illness but Two Days.

William E. Keeler, one of the best known and most respected residents of not only this city but of the entire county, died at his home, No. 86 East Genesee Street, yesterday afternoon at 4:30 o'clock after an illness of two days. Mr. Keeler, who was in his seventy-fourth year, had been in poor health for the past year, but was able to be about the streets, as late as Monday noon being down town, and until about 24 hours before the end there were no indications that the thread of life was nearly spun.

Was Born in Moravia.

Mr. Keeler was born in the town of Moravia on February 24, 1842, his parents being Thompson and Eliza Allee Keeler. During the early part of his life he followed farming and was known as one of the most progressive and up-to-date farmers in this section of the state. In 1881 he was appointed deputy sheriff and remained in that position for six years when he was made under-sheriff, filling that post for three years. In 1889 he was elected sheriff of Cayuga County and held that office for three years, during which time he lived in this city.

At the close of his term he returned to Moravia where he resided until 1906, when he took up his permanent residence in Auburn.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

