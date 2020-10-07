Look back: Former inmates throw banquet for Osborne

Oct. 7, 1915
OSBORNE GUEST OF 40 PRISON 'GRADUATES'
At a Remarkable Dinner in Observance of Anniversary of "Tom Brown" Day — Many Hold Responsible Positions.
After two years of labor in carrying out his ideas of prison reform, Warden Thomas Mott Osborne of Sing Sing, is beginning to reap the harvest in the form of men rescued from the paths of evil and crime. Although many gratifying instances of the success of his work and proof of his contention that there is some good in every man are constantly coming to light, there has probably been nothing that has driven the truth home harder and in a more remarkable manner than an incident of Monday evening, when 40 men released from New York State Prisons gave a banquet in his honor at the Park Avenue Hotel, New York.
The banquet was tendered Warden Osborne by the former inmates of the prisons for the purpose of expressing their appreciation of his efforts in their behalf in pointing out the right road to them, lifting them from the depth of degradation and placing them on their feet and in their place in society.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
