Look back: Former inmates throw banquet for Osborne

Oct. 7, 1915

OSBORNE GUEST OF 40 PRISON 'GRADUATES'

After two years of labor in carrying out his ideas of prison reform, Warden Thomas Mott Osborne of Sing Sing, is beginning to reap the harvest in the form of men rescued from the paths of evil and crime. Although many gratifying instances of the success of his work and proof of his contention that there is some good in every man are constantly coming to light, there has probably been nothing that has driven the truth home harder and in a more remarkable manner than an incident of Monday evening, when 40 men released from New York State Prisons gave a banquet in his honor at the Park Avenue Hotel, New York.