Look back: Fourth of July in Fair Haven

Norm Wilday, a retired logger from Red Creek, and his wife, Helen, have been making their way to the Fair Haven Fourth of July Festival every year for the past 44. "This year it's big. They had a nice parade this year," said Norm.

July 3, 1995

FAIR HAVEN — Some of Sunday's visitors to the Fair Haven Fourth of July Festival were carrying on traditions that dated back decades. Some were starting what they hoped would become new traditions.

But everybody seemed to agree that the annual Independence Day wing-ding is the bay village's biggest to-do of the summer.

"This is our annual blowout," said Fair Haven Chamber of Commerce President Sue Black. The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the chamber and many of the service organizations that sponsor booths, and Black said she was pleased with the crowds that started jamming the festival Friday night for the famous Mile Long Parade, culminating in Sunday's fireworks.

Sunday's highlights included the oldies revue by Ruby Shooz and fireworks by Young Explosives. Black said the $4,500 fireworks show was the biggest ever at the Fair Haven festival.

"It's not a big deal compared with Harborfest," she said. "But it sure as heck is big for Fair Haven." 

— Compiled by David Wilcox

