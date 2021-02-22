Look back: Frank A. Barney paintings impress before auction

Feb. 22, 1916

PAINTINGS BY BARNEY

Fine Collection Now on Exhibition at Jennings's Store.

An exhibition at the Jennings Art Gallery of the paintings of Frank A. Barney which are to be sold at auction next Tuesday night shows a great deal of very earnest work on the part of the artist.

The larger canvasses are not as full of feeling as the small panels, for in them it is evident that there is not such a great amount of labor. There are five of these sketches which are worthy of special mention. One small one which he calls October-Marcellus has a great deal of atmosphere. The composition of the picture is very noticeable, for the artist has chosen for his view a space between two trees of brilliant color with a vista of the hills opposite. There is a fine feeling of distance and the artist has let himself go sufficiently to get the feeling of the scene.

The Valley at Marcellus is a striking panel with a very interesting cloud effect. The composition of this panel is perhaps better than in the others, for there is a clump of trees on the right hand corner of the picture done in brilliant colors which contrast with the sky effects admirably.

The other small pictures of special note are Vista Near Marcellus, The Clearing, and one which is not in the catalogue called Chestnut Hill.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

