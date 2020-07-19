Look back: Front row action at Falcon Park
LOOK BACK

Look back: Front row action at Falcon Park

{{featured_button_text}}
Look back
The Citizen file

July 19, 1995

Auburn's Andy Bovender snags a pop-up just in play along the third base box seats at Falcon Park. The Astros continued their winning ways that night as they defeated Utica 7-2.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'He's unteachable': Doctor blasts Trump's latest mask remarks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News