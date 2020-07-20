Look back: Good news for Auburn's Phoenix Building

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 20, 1995

AUBURN — The owners of the Phoenix Building, the landmark at South and Genesee streets, are just about blueprint-perfect in their efforts to make the corner a centerpiece of activity, if two of the speakers at the New York Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials are correct.

One of Wendesday morning's seminars at NYCOM's "Main Street Meeting" was entitled "Retail Recruitment: Using Your Own Local Talent and Resources."

"Even Madison Avenue is showing it — if done right, Main Street is going to be the place to go," said Margaretville Resident Brian Millin, whose unique use of an old department store has revitalized a portion of that Delaware County village.

For Phoenix Building partner Susan Mahlstedt, that was all she needed to hear. Mahlstedt, who owns the old Auburn Savings Bank building with her husband, Richard, and Dr. John Karpinski, plans to make the old bank into an artists' sales gallery and cafe. Those plans are just weeks away from fruition, and Millin's message was just what she needed to hear.

"This is so exciting," she said. "This is exactly what we're trying to do."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0