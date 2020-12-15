Look back: Gov. Pataki visits Skaneateles

Dec. 15, 1995

SKANEATELES FALLS — Gov. George Pataki's blood pressure was fairly high Thursday afternoon — a reading of 147 over 106 — but not over bad economic news.

Pataki, in Skaneateles to tour the Welch Allyn plant and attend a fundraiser at the Sherwood Inn, was informed during his tour of Welch Allyn that the Sealright plant in Fulton planned to stay put, and would add 100 jobs in the process.

The news capped off a cheerful visit for the state's chief executive to the area's premier high-tech manufacturing facility. Pataki was shown much of Welch Allyn's new product line, and, with the Sealright triumph as evidence, asserted that the state has turned the corner in creating a firmer economic climate.

"Since January, we have created a net of 89,000 private sector jobs," Pataki said.

Fifty of those jobs have come at Welch Allyn. Company President Bill Allyn, who publicly took the Cuomo administration to task over its economic policies, hinting in a letter that any expansion might be out of state, said the Pataki era is a breath of fresh air.

"We're still here," he said. "We've added roughly 50 jobs since the first of the year in Skaneateles. I'm very pleased with the changes that have taken place in Albany.

"It certainly gives you the courage to add people."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

