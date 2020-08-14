Look back: Great Race ends in engagement

Aug. 14, 1995
OWASCO — Great Race XVIII team For Better or For Worse may not have come in first place, but they won the hearts of participants and spectators alike when the team's cyclist handed off an engagement ring instead of the race baton.
Former Auburnian Ed Corey, 28, traveled home from Dallas to compete in the race with his brother, sister-in-law and girlfriend, 29-year-old Donna Jungbluth.
What his girlfriend didn't know was that Corey had planned the event as an opportunity to propose.
Corey invited family and friends to the event after letting them in on his secret about a month ago.
He even invited his old college roommates from the University of Rochester to witness the event.
Corey was team No. 258's cyclist and Jungbluth and Corey's sister-in-law, Sue, were the team's canoeists.
The plan was for Corey to complete the 20-mile cycling course and before handing off the team's relay wristband, to hand Jungbluth the ring.
Former college roommates Mark DeRycke, 28, and roommate and former Auburnian Ed Fiorillo, 27, both of Rochester, stood on the side of the handoff zone with grins on their faces.
As they looked across the road at the unsuspecting Jungbluth, they grinned and joked quietly about whether Corey would go through with the plan.
"I bet he chickens out," Fiorillo said.
"Nah, I think he'll do it but I bet he's sick first," DeRycke joked.
DeRycke said the proposal didn't give him any romantic notions but said his girlfriend of five years, who was also there watching, may have different ideas.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!