Look back: Great Race ends in engagement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 14, 1995

OWASCO — Great Race XVIII team For Better or For Worse may not have come in first place, but they won the hearts of participants and spectators alike when the team's cyclist handed off an engagement ring instead of the race baton.

Former Auburnian Ed Corey, 28, traveled home from Dallas to compete in the race with his brother, sister-in-law and girlfriend, 29-year-old Donna Jungbluth.

What his girlfriend didn't know was that Corey had planned the event as an opportunity to propose.

Corey invited family and friends to the event after letting them in on his secret about a month ago.

He even invited his old college roommates from the University of Rochester to witness the event.

Corey was team No. 258's cyclist and Jungbluth and Corey's sister-in-law, Sue, were the team's canoeists.

The plan was for Corey to complete the 20-mile cycling course and before handing off the team's relay wristband, to hand Jungbluth the ring.

Former college roommates Mark DeRycke, 28, and roommate and former Auburnian Ed Fiorillo, 27, both of Rochester, stood on the side of the handoff zone with grins on their faces.