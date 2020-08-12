Look back: Great Race greatly boosts local economy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 13, 1995

(No paper Aug. 12, 1995)

AUBURN — The Great Race is also a great boon for the local economy.

The annual trek of cyclists, runners and canoeists through Auburn's streets helps fill up motels and inns, busies bicycle mechanics and keeps restaurants' pasta pots bubbling away.

Many of the participants in the more than 375 teams come from Auburn. Some come from far afield. But local and out-of-towner alike spend money tuning up or resting up for the event.

Bicycles Today owner Mike Goss said he notices a definite increase in business in the weeks leading up to the race.

"Tune-ups," Goss said of the bulk of his Great Race business. "We probably do 100 within the three weeks before the race."

The $24.95 tune-ups come at a very opportune time, Goss said. Mid-summer is usually a slow time of the year compared to the holidays, when many new bikes are purchased, and spring, when regular riders bring their bikes in for annual lubes, adjustments and wheel truing.

"The Great Race picks it right back up again," Goss said. "A lot of these bikes they pull in right out of the garage. They only use 'em once a year in the Great Race."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

