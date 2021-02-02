Look back: Groundhog Day approaches in Auburn

Feb. 2, 1916

GROUNDHOG DIDN'T SEE HIS SHADOW TODAY

If there is anything in the groundhog omen, there should be an early Spring. There should be an early Spring anyway. Hardly anyone is protesting against it — in fact public sentiment is strong for it.

Today is the day that the groundhog, who is better known by the more common and plebian name of woodchuck, and the bear, are supposed to come from their underground or above ground retreats and give the landscape the once over in effort to see if they can cast a shadow and see it. If they don't glimpse it when they come out they are expected to stick around the whole live long day waiting for the sun to come out and give them a chance to sneak back for a nice long nap.

The old saying has it that if the groundhog and the bear can see their shadows on Candlemas Day, February 2, they will go back and sleep for six weeks, meaning that Winter will last that much longer. The sun failed to come forth today and any bears and woodchucks that were calculating on another long snooze will have to give up the idea if there is anything in the sign, for it means an early Spring.

While the groundhog and the bear failed to see a shadow today, there is some trepidation in the he arts of many. some people have an idea that they may have come out yesterday, which was a bright day, but the sign doesn't have anything to say about February 1.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0