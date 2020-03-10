Look back: Group proposes renaming Auburn High after Harriet Tubman

On this day in history: March 10, 1995

AUBURN — A proposal to rename Auburn High School after one of Auburn's most famous residents met with mixed reviews.

Members of McStar — Multicultural Students and Teachers Against Racism — are proposing that the high school be renamed Harriet Tubman High.

Tubman served her country as both a spy and a nurse, but is most famous for leading more than 300 slaves to freedom via the Underground Railroad before and during the Civil War.

McStar will present the renaming proposal to the high school site-base team — composed of students, parents, faculty, high school administrators and community leaders. If that group accepts the idea, McStar will take the proposal to the board of education.

During that time, McStar members said, they will seek comments from students, faculty and the community. The high school's Student Government Organization has also agreed to assist the group in opening up discussions on the issue.

"I have no problem with the proposal, but it's not my decision to make," Superintendent Carl Mangee said Friday afternoon. "But I support what these students are doing, and they've certainly chosen an appropriate historical figure."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

