Look back: H.R. Wait Building to come down soon

May 23, 1996

AUBURN — Workers began preparing the H.R. Wait Building for demolition this morning as they waited for the go-ahead from City Hall.

This morning, City Manager Al Emmi waited for an answer from the company hired to take down the building on a revised price for the project.

At press time this morning, an agreement had not been reached. But if the two sides strike a deal today, the rear section of the building could come down in the afternoon.

That would bring down the unstable material in the back of the building left exposed when the rear wall collapsed overnight Monday.

The front section of the building is expected to remain standing until after the Memorial Day weekend.

That collapse propelled the city into action; the build is unstable and that makes the situation an emergency.

As a precaution, Genesee Street is expected to be closed this afternoon during demolition. Dill Street was not expected to be closed.

Demolition officials say this part of the demolition will take about half an hour.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

