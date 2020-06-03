Look back: Heart association near and dear to Skaneateles man

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 3, 1995

Three years ago Richard Scott said it never occurred to him to volunteer his services on behalf of the American Heart Association. He would give a donation if someone appealed to him, but he didn't give of his time.

Then in January 1992 he had a heart attack, and his appreciation grew for the association, its accomplishments and the research that continues.

Mr. Scott is employed at St. Mary's of the Lake Church in Skaneateles. He remembers certain details clearly. It was a Monday. He was cleaning up after a New Year's Eve party at the parish center.

He doesn't remember passing out. He just remembers waking up and forcing himself to take one step at a time to reach the rectory office to seek help.

Diagnosis revealed four arterial blockages with 80%-90% blockage. Doctors lost no time scheduling him for angioplasty at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse.

Treatment was successful, and Mr. Scott returned to his full-time work. "Imagine the research money it took to develop angioplasty — just a balloon at the end of a tube — but it would never have happened without the research that was made possible by American Heart Association funds," he said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

