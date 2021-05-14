Look back: Heavy rains overwhelm Cayuga County waterways

May 14, 1996

CAYUGA COUNTY — Marina owners haven't had an easy time of it this spring.

The abundance of precipitation the past month has led to flood-level waters, and the cold has kept customers away from boat showrooms.

Some marina owners say the delay isn't causing them undue hardship; the traditional Memorial Day start of boating season is still a week and a half away.

Others say the delay caused by high waters and the subsequent temporary closing of the state canal system will lead to an around-the-clock marathon for their employees at the end of the month.

Even if they could get boats in, nobody could go anywhere.

Sheriff Peter Pinckney and Seneca County Sheriff Thomas Fox have both declared special states of emergency banning power boat traffic through next Monday.

The weekend's rain and snow, which led to the issuance of a flood warning on northern Cayuga Lake and the Seneca River, and an advisory for Owasco Lake, was the latest in a weeks-long spate of precipitation that has waterlogged the county.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

