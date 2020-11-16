Look back: High-power rifles a concern in Cayuga County

Nov. 16, 1915

AUBURN MAN TOOK A SHOT AT STOOL GEESE

And Came Close to Hitting Their Owner — More Arguments Against the Use of Rifles of High Power.

When Fish and Game Protector Willard A. Hoagland presented a resolution to the State Forest, Fish and Game League at its annual convention in 1913 requesting the State Legislature to pass laws prohibiting the use of high power rifles outside of the State Game Preserves, he was the only man to vote for it. When it was turned down he arose to remark that he believed that he was the only sane man attending the convention.

Although Mr. Hoagland was the only delegate at the convention to vote for the resolution, there were many sportsmen who agreed with him that such a law would be one of the best game laws put on the statutes. That year there had been several cattle and horses shot in Cayuga County and there had been many more in other sections of the state during the hunting season.

Scipio Horse Died.

Every hunting season since that time as well as many previous ones bore out the argument that Protector Hoagland put forth on the floor of the convention. Since the opening of the hunting season there have been five horses shot in the town of Scipio alone by hunters carrying rifles afield. One of the horses belonging to James Smart who resides not far from Mapleton died as a result of the bullet wound. The horse was a good one and Mr. Smart had sold it for $175. In addition to this numerous stories are told of reckless work with high power guns in which human life has been endangered.

