Look back: Hoof prints help track fugitive bull

Dec. 29, 2005

THROOP - When Joe Janusz noticed his Black Angus bull was missing and there was a gaping hole in the fence surrounding his Throop farm Wednesday morning, he sensed trouble.

Apparently, the bull didn't take well to being left alone after Janusz relocated all of his cows from the Canoga Street farm, where the bull was living, to the farm at his house on Basswood Road.

“He was getting more restless as the days went on, and, finally, he had enough,” Janusz said. “He decided he wanted to roam around, and the fence wasn't stopping him.”

The bull escaped at some point during the night and spent several hours wandering around the area before he was tracked down Wednesday morning by Janusz and neighbor Mark Doty. The two found the animal hanging out among another neighbor's cattle herd.

If the escape had to happen, Janusz believed it happened at a fortunate time of year.

He and Doty were able to track the animal by following his footprints in the snow.

Janusz said his biggest concern was that the 900- to 1,000-pound animal would wander onto the nearby, heavily-traveled Routes 5 and 20.