Look back: Hundreds attend Harriet Tubman Pilgrimage

May 26, 1996

AUBURN — Hundreds gathered yesterday to honor a national and international hero in the 22nd annual Harriet Tubman Pilgrimage.

Known as the "Moses of her People," Tubman was born a slave and escaped.

She is most famous for her nearly two dozen trips back down South that were responsible for the freeing of more than 300 slaves via her "Underground Railroad."

After the Civil War, Tubman settled here.

"The objective is to memorialize Harriet Tubman by keeping her memory and work alive," said Rev. Paul Carter, pastor of the Thompson Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church of Auburn.

On Friday, the pre-pilgrimage banquet and celebration in the Multi-Purpose Building on the grounds of the Harriet Tubman Home at 180 South St. kicked off the festivities.

That evening, dozens of Boy Scouts and others camped out on the property of her home that in 1906 Tubman deeded over to the AME Zion Church Connection in hopes they would carry out her work.

On Saturday, the festivities continued at the Fort Hill Cemetery graveside.