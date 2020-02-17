Look back: Ice pals at Hoopes Park
Look back: Ice pals at Hoopes Park

On this day in history: Feb. 17, 1995

Tyler Kleiber, 5, lends a hand to his friend Wesley Brate, 7, after he slipped on the ice. The two were skating at Hoopes Park with Tyler's mom, Chris.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

