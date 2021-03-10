Look back: Icy walks a problem in Auburn area

March 10, 1916

FALLS ON ICY WALKS MANY; MUST CLEAN THEM

The slippery conditions of uncleaned sidewalks has resulted in numerous complaints and many falls for pedestrians. Several reports of people sustaining injuries by falling yesterday afternoon and today have been made and while none was seriously injured, the fact that the reports came from many quarters indicates the condition of the walks in various portions of the city.

Mrs. Harry King of Benham Avenue sustained painful injuries to her back and arm in a hard fall on a slippery bit of walk in Dill Street, just off State, yesterday afternoon. Although Mrs. King sustained no broken bones her injuries were most painful and she fainted. She was carried into the business office of The Citizen where she was given restoratives and after a short rest was able to proceed to her home.

Uncleaned sidewalks have caused so many complaints during the past few weeks that it prompted action on the part of the Common Council at its meeting Tuesday evening, a resolution by Alderman Titus directing that the Police Commissioner notify each property owner in the business section of the city and in Clark Street to clean the walks and if they failed to comply to cause them to be cleaned and charge the cost against the property.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

