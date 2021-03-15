Look back: Importance of women's organization subject of Auburn meeting

March 15, 1916

FOR NATIONAL DEFENSE

A mass meeting for the formation of a branch of the Women's Aid of the National Security League will be held tomorrow afternoon at 4 o'clock at Osborne Hall and two well known speakers will tell about the work and importance of the League. Mrs. James Jackson Storrow of Boston, who was formerly Miss Helen Osborne of this city, will come to Auburn to speak on the importance of women's organization in time of peace in preparation for the most efficient action in time of war. Mrs. Storrow has been active in the formation of the Woman's Aid in Massachusetts and will be heard with interest by Auburn women. The second speaker instead of Mrs. Lindon Bates of New York as has been announced will be E. Woodward Duke of New York who is associated with the National Security League and is one of the most able speakers for the cause. Mr. Duke is a member of the National Guard and will bring to the audience on Thursday the viewpoint of the military organization in regard to the resources of a Woman's Aid for National Defense.