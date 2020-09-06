 Skip to main content
Look back: Inmate escapes Cayuga Correctional Facility
LOOK BACK

Look back: Inmate escapes Cayuga Correctional Facility

Look back

New York State Trooper John Maiello and Cayuga County Sheriff's Deputy Ralp Grey walk along an access road as police dog Max searches for the scent of Grant M. Woodruff, who escaped from Cayuga Correctional Facility.

 The Citizen file

Sept. 6, 1995

SUMMERHILL — Authorities continued hunting today for a Cayuga Correctional Facility inmate who ducked out of a work detail early yesterday afternoon.

At around 1:10 p.m. Grant M. Woodruff, 33, dashed into the woods along Sears Road in Summerhill near the Tompkins County line, said Joseph McCoy, superintendent of the medium-security state prison.

The authorities called Woodruff's criminal background "non-violent." State police officials said the inmate is not considered dangerous and they believe he was unarmed.

Woodruff was serving a five- to 10-year sentence for a 1993 conviction for second-degree burglary in Cattaraugus County. 

McCoy said Woodruff was with three other inmates and one corrections officer as the inmates cleared brush on fire lanes for the town of Groton.

"(The officer) saw (Woodruff), then his attention was turned away for a minute and that's when the inmate ran," McCoy said. "The officer knew he was gone within a minute.

The inmate vanished into the heavily wooded countryside as police from several agencies were summoned to search for him.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

