Look back: Interior secretary visits Montezuma

LOOK BACK

U.S. Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt gladly returns Liberty, a 13-pound American bald eagle, to Paul Schnell, director of the Institute for Environmental Learning, during a visit to the Montezuma Wildlife Refuge.

 The Citizen file

Aug. 11, 1995

MONTEZUMA — "I come bearing eagles," said Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt during a Thursday visit to the Montezuma National Wildlife Rfuge.

Babbitt was speaking literally, standing with a bald eagle on his arm as he fielded questions from a group of area grade school students.

"Of all the steps we take, education is the most important," Babbitt said. "We need to pass on our national heritage unblemished to our children."

Babbitt was at the Montezuma refuge as part of a six-stop, nationwide tour designed to promote the benefits of the nation's environmental protection laws and the Clinton administration's opposition to proposed changes now before Congress.

The Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge was chosen for its role in reestablishing the nation's symbol, the bald eagle, in the Empire State.

The students from Liverpool, Syracuse and neighboring Seneca Falls were already aware of many of the causes that once pushed the bald eagle population to near extinction.

DDT, poaching, water pollution and loss of habitat were their quick replies to Babbitt's questions.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

