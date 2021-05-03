Look back: Ira community comes together for boy after accident

May 3, 1996

IRA — When her 9-year-old son Ariel was critically burned, Kathleen Lovell wasn't sure what to do.

The single mother of four had no insurance and her son was facing a long and painful recovery process.

That was before legions of friends, neighbors and strangers heard of the accident and stepped forward to help.

Since the April 5 accident, the community has rallied around the Lovell family, helping move Ariel, who goes by "A.J.," to the Shriner Burn Institute in Boston and raising money to help pay for his recovery.

On Sunday, the community will come together yet another time for a benefit dinner and raffle to help cover the Lovells' mounting hospital costs. The benefit, which is hosted by the Ira Fire Department, is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cato Fire Hall on Route 370 in the village.

"We really wanted to be there on Sunday," said Kathleen Lovell, from her son's bedside in Boston. "But now it looks like we won't be home until next week. A.J. is really missing his friends. You can tell everyone we are anxious to get home."

It has been almost a month since A.J. and two friends were playing in the woods when an aerosol can they were spraying into a fire exploded. A.J., who suffered first-, second- and third-degree burns over 16% of his upper body, was airlifted to University Hospital in Syracuse in critical condition.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

